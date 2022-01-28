뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Police Books SF9 CHA NI & HWI YOUNG for Violating COVID-19 Regulations
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Police Books SF9 CHA NI & HWI YOUNG for Violating COVID-19 Regulations

[SBS Star] Police Books SF9 CHA NI & HWI YOUNG for Violating COVID-19 Regulations

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.28 13:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Police Books SF9 CHA NI & HWI YOUNG for Violating COVID-19 Regulations
K-pop boy group SF9's members CHA NI and HWI YOUNG have been booked for violating the government's COVID-19 prevention regulations.

On January 27, it was reported that the police received a report of a drinking establishment operating at 1:00 AM KST on the 18th, where the two SF9 members were also present.

Current COVID-19 prevention regulations in South Korea only allow operation until 9:00 PM.
CHA NI, HWI YOUNGAt the time, the drinking establishment even had its door locked and would not open the door, making the police to force the door open.

15 people who were present there including CHA NI and HWI YOUNG were all booked by the police for violating the regulations.
CHA NI, HWI YOUNGFollowing the report, SF9's management agency FNC Entertainment shared, "It is clear that HWI YOUNG and CHA NI's actions were careless and deserving a criticism. They are reproachful of themselves for causing concerns to fans and the public, and they are deeply regretful and self-reflecting."

The agency added, "We also express our deepest apologies for being inattentive about managing agency artists with no excuses. We promise to provide thorough management and prepare necessary measures to prevent similar situation."

(Credit= FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.