[SBS Star] "We're Too Different" Han Ga In Says Her & Yeon Jung Hoon Are Not a Good Match

Actress Han Ga In shared that her and her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon are not very compatible with each other.On January 27, a popular YouTube channel MMTG released their interviewer Jaejae interviewing Han Ga In.During the interview, Han Ga In revealed that she believes in the MBTI personality test results.Han Ga In said, "I got ESTJ on the test, and Jung Hoon got ENFJ on it. It turns out my test result and Jung Hoon's test result are the worst match with each other."She laughingly continued, "After seeing that, I was like, 'Ah yes, this is so right. We really aren't compatible.'", then shook her head side-to-side.She went on, "It was hard even to get him to take the test. I told him, 'You've got to take this test to fit in with the world these days. Take the test.' He kept on asking me why he had to take it. Gosh...!"Then, Han Ga In shared that Yeon Jung Hoon always says how he is scared of her.The actress said, "I once asked why he was scared of me. He was like, 'You are just too difficult.' I'm a very organized person, who likes to do things according to plans. But he is just lying on bed all the time. I hate seeing that."She resumed, "If you watch back at the video from our wedding ceremony, I'm dragging him around everywhere.She added, "When we have plans to go somewhere, I have to wait for him at the doorstep for ages. I'm in a hurry that all I'm thinking about is leaving home, but he gets ready so slowly."Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.