뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We're Too Different" Han Ga In Says Her & Yeon Jung Hoon Are Not a Good Match
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "We're Too Different" Han Ga In Says Her & Yeon Jung Hoon Are Not a Good Match

[SBS Star] "We're Too Different" Han Ga In Says Her & Yeon Jung Hoon Are Not a Good Match

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.28 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Were Too Different" Han Ga In Says Her & Yeon Jung Hoon Are Not a Good Match
Actress Han Ga In shared that her and her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon are not very compatible with each other. 

On January 27, a popular YouTube channel MMTG released their interviewer Jaejae interviewing Han Ga In. 
Han Ga InDuring the interview, Han Ga In revealed that she believes in the MBTI personality test results. 

Han Ga In said, "I got ESTJ on the test, and Jung Hoon got ENFJ on it. It turns out my test result and Jung Hoon's test result are the worst match with each other." 

She laughingly continued, "After seeing that, I was like, 'Ah yes, this is so right. We really aren't compatible.'", then shook her head side-to-side. 

She went on, "It was hard even to get him to take the test. I told him, 'You've got to take this test to fit in with the world these days. Take the test.' He kept on asking me why he had to take it. Gosh...!" 
Han Ga InThen, Han Ga In shared that Yeon Jung Hoon always says how he is scared of her. 

The actress said, "I once asked why he was scared of me. He was like, 'You are just too difficult.' I'm a very organized person, who likes to do things according to plans. But he is just lying on bed all the time. I hate seeing that." 

She resumed, "If you watch back at the video from our wedding ceremony, I'm dragging him around everywhere. 

She added, "When we have plans to go somewhere, I have to wait for him at the doorstep for ages. I'm in a hurry that all I'm thinking about is leaving home, but he gets ready so slowly." 
 

Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon married each other in May 2005, and they have two children―one girl and one boy―together.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.