[SBS Star] APRIL Announces the Group's Disbandment
[SBS Star] APRIL Announces the Group's Disbandment

[SBS Star] APRIL Announces the Group's Disbandment

Published 2022.01.28 11:19
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] APRIL Announces the Groups Disbandment
K-pop girl group APRIL's management agency has officially announced the group's disbandment.

On January 28, APRIL's management agency DSP Media released an official statement regarding the disbandment.
APRILDSP Media's official statement is as follows:

Hello, this is DSP Media.

We are hereby informing you that our group APRIL has disbanded.

After a long period of discussion, the agency and the members of APRIL decided to disband and go their separate ways.

We ask everyone to give support and much interest to the six members, who will be walking a new path that is not part of APRIL.

Moreover, we would like to express our thanks to the fans who supported and cheered on APRIL for the past six years.
APRIL APRILAPRIL made its debut in 2015, and the group's last album release was in 2020.

(Credit= DSP Media)

(SBS Star)
