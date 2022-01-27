뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Don't Like Garlic" Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised About How Much Garlic IU Puts in Her Soup
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Don't Like Garlic" Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised About How Much Garlic IU Puts in Her Soup

[SBS Star] "I Don't Like Garlic" Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised About How Much Garlic IU Puts in Her Soup

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.27 17:17 Updated 2022.01.27 17:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Dont Like Garlic" Non-Korean Fans Are Surprised About How Much Garlic IU Puts in Her Soup
Many Non-Korean fans are surprised to see how much K-pop artist IU put in her soup despite not liking it. 

Recently, one past video of IU resurfaced and circulated online. 

It was a video where IU made different dishes in celebration of her 13th debut anniversary. 

First, she made some seaweed soup, which is usually eaten on a birthday. 
IUWhen she was adding flavors to the soup, she got ready to add minced garlic. 

Then, IU commented, "Since I'm not a fan of garlic, I'm only going to add a tiny bit of it just to give a little garlic flavor." 

As she said this, she scooped a large amount of minced garlic with a wooden spoon, then dumped it in the soup. 
IU IUThis particular part of the video made lots of non-Korean fans confused, because she said she did not like garlic, but put so much garlic in the soup. 

Koreans are garlic lovers; Korea has the highest volume of per capita garlic consumption in the world, after China. 

After actually witnessing this through IU's cooking video, international fans left comments in surprise. 

Their comments included, "That's a tiny bit? Wow...", "She's a true Korean!", "I wonder how much garlic an average Korean would put in their soup LOL." and so on. 
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.