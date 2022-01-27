뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama Together
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama Together

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama Together
Actor Park Seo Jun and actress Han So-hee are confirmed to lead an upcoming thriller drama together.

On Janaury 27, a source from the drama 'Gyeongseong Creature' (literal translation) announced that Park Seo Jun and Han So-hee have been confirmed as the two leads of the drama.

'Gyeongseong Creature' sets in the darkest time of Spring 1945, and is a thriller about two young adults who fight for survival against a creature.
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama TogetherPark Seo Jun is set to take on the role of 'Jang Tae-sang', a wealthy man with sociable personality of Bukchon village.

Han So-hee takes on the role of 'Yoon Chae-ok', who searches for missing people.

While chasing down mysterious cases of serial disappearances, Yoon Chae-ok ends up meeting Jang Tae-sang.
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama TogetherIn regard to his upcoming drama, Park Seo Jun commented, "I'm very interested in the historical setting of Gyeongseong. I'm excited to take part in a project with that setting, and beyond happy to work with an incredible writer, director, and staff."

Han So-hee also shared, "I'm honored to show a new side of myself through 'Gyeongseong Creature'. In order to live up to the great expectations and interest (towards the drama), I will diligently get myself prepared."
Park Seo Jun & Han So-hee to Lead a New Thriller Drama Together'Gyeongseong Creature' is expected to premiere in 2023.

(Credit= Awesome ENT, 9ATO Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.