뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cutely Responds to a Passerby Saying, "You Look like YEJI of ITZY!"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cutely Responds to a Passerby Saying, "You Look like YEJI of ITZY!"

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cutely Responds to a Passerby Saying, "You Look like YEJI of ITZY!"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.27 13:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cutely Responds to a Passerby Saying, "You Look like YEJI of ITZY!"
YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY gave a cute response to a passerby saying that she looked like "YEJI of ITZY". 

On January 22, YEJI went live on NAVER V LIVE to speak to fans. 

At the moment, YEJI is back at her hometown Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, spending her time with her family. 

On this day, YEJI turned on the live broadcast in the living room of her family home with her dog 'Hong-sam'. 
YEJI YEJIWhile talking, YEJI shared a hilarious thing that happened to her in downtown Jeonju the other day. 

YEJI said, "I didn't think that anyone would recognize me, because I cut my hair short and I told nobody about that." 

She continued, "But this one person on the street when I was in downtown Jeonju said to me, 'Oh, you look so much like YEJI of ITZY!'" 

She laughingly went on, "I pretended that I wasn't 'YEJI of ITZY' though. Do I look like her, everyone?" 

Then, YEJI described what happened after that. 

The K-pop star stated, "When that person said I looked like 'YEJI of ITZY', I was like, 'Really? Thank you!'" 
 
Currently, all members of ITZY are taking some time off work, and joined their family in their hometown. 

(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.