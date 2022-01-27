[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Cutely Responds to a Passerby Saying, "You Look like YEJI of ITZY!"

아ㅠ 황예지 전주 시내에서 어떤 분이 있지 예지 닮으셨어요~ 이랬는데 앗 정말요? 감사합니다!! 이랬대ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/I7AwZd41PJ — 다나 (@danacatt_RJ) January 22, 2022

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY gave a cute response to a passerby saying that she looked like "YEJI of ITZY".On January 22, YEJI went live on NAVER V LIVE to speak to fans.At the moment, YEJI is back at her hometown Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, spending her time with her family.On this day, YEJI turned on the live broadcast in the living room of her family home with her dog 'Hong-sam'.While talking, YEJI shared a hilarious thing that happened to her in downtown Jeonju the other day.YEJI said, "I didn't think that anyone would recognize me, because I cut my hair short and I told nobody about that."She continued, "But this one person on the street when I was in downtown Jeonju said to me, 'Oh, you look so much like YEJI of ITZY!'"She laughingly went on, "I pretended that I wasn't 'YEJI of ITZY' though. Do I look like her, everyone?"Then, YEJI described what happened after that.The K-pop star stated, "When that person said I looked like 'YEJI of ITZY', I was like, 'Really? Thank you!'"Currently, all members of ITZY are taking some time off work, and joined their family in their hometown.(Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)