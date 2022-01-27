[SBS Star] "It'll Last Forever in My Heart" Choi Woo Shik Shares Happiness About Working with BTS V on His Drama

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared how happy he is about working with V of K-pop boy group BTS on his drama.On January 24, Choi Woo Shik sat down for an interview with the press to talk about his romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.One of the questions was about the soundtrack 'Christmas Tree' that V sang for the drama.Regarding this, Choi Woo Shik said, "The song itself was amazing. It acted as a catalyst to my acting; it helped me to express my feelings better."He continued, "When V said he would sing the song for us, I felt so grateful. I was also really happy that V and I worked on a project together that will last forever in my heart."He went on, "'Christmas Tree' turned out like how we, V, the director and I, exactly wanted. That's why I think the music was very much loved around the world."Then, one reporter asked how his close group of friends 'Wooga family'―Choi Woo Shik, V, singer Peakboy, actors Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik responded to his acting in the first-ever romance drama.Choi Woo Shik answered, "They are the kind of friends who would be supportive of me even when I'm not doing well. They are one incredible group of friends."He resumed, "I'm lucky when it comes to my friends. I always tend to meet good people, and there are only good people around me."(Credit= 'thv' 'dntlrdl' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)