뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It'll Last Forever in My Heart" Choi Woo Shik Shares Happiness About Working with BTS V on His Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It'll Last Forever in My Heart" Choi Woo Shik Shares Happiness About Working with BTS V on His Drama

[SBS Star] "It'll Last Forever in My Heart" Choi Woo Shik Shares Happiness About Working with BTS V on His Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.27 11:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Itll Last Forever in My Heart" Choi Woo Shik Shares Happiness About Working with BTS V on His Drama
Actor Choi Woo Shik shared how happy he is about working with V of K-pop boy group BTS on his drama. 

On January 24, Choi Woo Shik sat down for an interview with the press to talk about his romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. 

One of the questions was about the soundtrack 'Christmas Tree' that V sang for the drama. 
Choi Woo Shik and VRegarding this, Choi Woo Shik said, "The song itself was amazing. It acted as a catalyst to my acting; it helped me to express my feelings better." 

He continued, "When V said he would sing the song for us, I felt so grateful. I was also really happy that V and I worked on a project together that will last forever in my heart." 

He went on, "'Christmas Tree' turned out like how we, V, the director and I, exactly wanted. That's why I think the music was very much loved around the world." 
Choi Woo Shik and VThen, one reporter asked how his close group of friends 'Wooga family'―Choi Woo Shik, V, singer Peakboy, actors Park Seo Jun and Park Hyung Sik responded to his acting in the first-ever romance drama. 

Choi Woo Shik answered, "They are the kind of friends who would be supportive of me even when I'm not doing well. They are one incredible group of friends." 

He resumed, "I'm lucky when it comes to my friends. I always tend to meet good people, and there are only good people around me." 
Choi Woo Shik and V(Credit= 'thv' 'dntlrdl' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.