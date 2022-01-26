[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Says Kim Da-mi's Name Instead of Her Character's Name After Their Kiss

Actor Choi Woo Shik accidentally said actress Kim Da-mi's name instead of her character's name after she unexpectedly kissed him.On January 21, SBS released a behind-the-scenes footage of their romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.In this footage, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi were practicing their kissing scene.It was a scene where Choi Woo Shik's character 'Choi Woong' sending Kim Da Mi's character 'Kook Yeon-su' off to work.Before Koo Yeon-su got on the bus, she unexpectedly kissed Choi Woong on the lips.As Choi Woong was surprised by her sudden kiss, he was supposed to say, "Hey, Yeon-su!"But instead of saying, "Yeon-su", Choi Woong turned back to his real self Choi Woo Shik and accidentally said, "Hey, Da-mi!"After saying, "Da-mi", Choi Woo Shik awkwardly smiled and burst into laughter.Kim Da-mi and the filming crew also burst out laughing, but they quickly started filming the scene again.They filmed the scene a few more times after that, then successfully managed to get an 'okay' from the director.This actually was not the first time Choi Woo Shik called Kim Da-mi's real name instead of 'Kook Yeon-su' during filming.It showed how close Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da-mi were in real life that seeing another one of Choi Woo Shik's cute mistake is making many fans smile.(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube)(SBS Star)