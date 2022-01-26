뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Says Kim Da-mi's Name Instead of Her Character's Name After Their Kiss
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik Says Kim Da-mis Name Instead of Her Characters Name After Their Kiss
Actor Choi Woo Shik accidentally said actress Kim Da-mi's name instead of her character's name after she unexpectedly kissed him. 

On January 21, SBS released a behind-the-scenes footage of their romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. 

In this footage, Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi were practicing their kissing scene.

It was a scene where Choi Woo Shik's character 'Choi Woong' sending Kim Da Mi's character 'Kook Yeon-su' off to work. 
Choi Woo ShikBefore Koo Yeon-su got on the bus, she unexpectedly kissed Choi Woong on the lips. 

As Choi Woong was surprised by her sudden kiss, he was supposed to say, "Hey, Yeon-su!" 

But instead of saying, "Yeon-su", Choi Woong turned back to his real self Choi Woo Shik and accidentally said, "Hey, Da-mi!" 
Choi Woo ShikAfter saying, "Da-mi", Choi Woo Shik awkwardly smiled and burst into laughter. 

Kim Da-mi and the filming crew also burst out laughing, but they quickly started filming the scene again. 

They filmed the scene a few more times after that, then successfully managed to get an 'okay' from the director. 
 

This actually was not the first time Choi Woo Shik called Kim Da-mi's real name instead of 'Kook Yeon-su' during filming. 

It showed how close Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da-mi were in real life that seeing another one of Choi Woo Shik's cute mistake is making many fans smile. 

(Credit= 'SBS Catch' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
