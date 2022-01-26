[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon Says JEONGYEON Once Asked Her to Leave Home as a Birthday Gift

Actress Gong Seung-yeon shared that her younger sister JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE once asked her to leave home as a birthday present.Recently, fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN released an interview and cover photos of Gong Seung-yeon online.During the interview, Gong Seung-yeon was asked how it is to live with JEONGYEON.Gong Seung-yeon said, "I've been living alone for a long time, then about six months ago, I've started living with JEONGYEON."She laughingly continued, "When it was JEONGYEON's birthday, I asked her what she wanted for her birthday. She was like, 'I want you out of the house.'"She went on, "We joke about like this a lot, but it's a lot better to live together. We can share the housework, so that's one good part of it."Ironically, however, Gong Seung-yeon said they are speaking less to each other now that they live together.Gong Seung-yeon said, "Before, when we didn't live together, we would always ask each other about the things going on around us."She resumed, "But nowadays, the only things we talk about are, 'Oh, are you home now?', 'Hey, get this and that done by today, okay?' It's more daily basis conversation now."She laughingly added, "It much more feels like we're a true family now though."(Credit= COSMOPOLITAN, '0seungyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)