[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Makes a Surprise Appearance in Grimes' New Teaser

It seems like JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be making a special appearance in Canadian singer Grimes' new music video.On January 25, Grimes dropped the music video teaser for her upcoming song, 'Shinigami Eyes'.In the 23-second-long teaser, JENNIE was seen standing next to Grimes at 00:13 mark.Grimes also tagged JENNIE on her Instagram post, expressing her thanks to everyone who took part in the music video.Back in July 2021, JENNIE and Grimes shared photos of them posing in front of Grimes' then-boyfriend Elon Musk's Space X rocket.Their fans, who had no idea that the two are close to each other, expressed their hopes that JENNIE and Grimes would collaborate with each other one day.The full music video of 'Shinigami Eyes' is set to be unveiled on January 26 (local time).(Credit= 'Grimes' YouTube, 'grimes' Instagram)(SBS Star)