[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment's New Girl Group Announces Its Debut

JYP Entertainment's highly-anticipated new girl group is just about to make its debut.On January 26, JYP Entertainment officially announced the name of the upcoming girl group―NMIXX.Last year, JYP Entertainment introduced the seven members of NMIXX through their individual dance videos and song covers.The members are: KYUJIN, JIWOO, BAE, JINNI, SULLYOON, HAEWON, and LILY.In addition to the release of NMIXX's debut teaser, the agency also launched official social media accounts of the group.Meanwhile, NMIXX is expected to make its official debut sometime in February 2022.You can watch NMIXX's debut teaser below:(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)