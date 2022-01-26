[SBS Star] WINNER JINU & His Sister Reveal They Did Not Know Each Other's Number Until Recently

JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER and his younger sister Jin-hee only recently exchanged their number.On January 25 episode of MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', JINU and Jin-hee were seen having a conversation together.During the talk, JINU said, "It's not like we had a fight or anything, but we certainly haven't spoken to each other much until now."Jin-hee responded, "Yeah, that's right. I did write you an online letter when you were serving your military duty. Did you read it?"JINU answered with an awkward smile, "No, I haven't. There were too many online letters that I couldn't read all of them."Then, they exchanged their phone number, explaining they did not have it yet.JINU said, "I didn't even know your phone number until now. You must have felt upset about that. I understand."Jin-hee commented, "In one of your interviews in the past, you said that you feel like the members of WINNER seem more like your family than your own family. I felt sad after reading that."JINU stated with teary eyes, "I think I was a little upset with our own family at that time."Jin-hee answered, "I did understand why you said that at the same time, so it's all fine. I felt terrible about it."Previously, it was revealed that JINU and Jin-hee felt distant and awkward with one another, even though they were family.(Credit= MBC DNA Mate)(SBS Star)