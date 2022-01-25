[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Shares He Perceives Music Differently to His Early Debut Days Now

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he perceives music differently to the time when he had just entered the music industry.On January 25, KyuHyun held an online showcase for his new mini album 'Love Story'.During the showcase, KyuHyun looked back on his past when he had just made debut as a member of Super Junior in 2006.KyuHyun said, "My attitude as well as mindset about being a singer and releasing my music have changed a lot since my debut."He continued, "At first, the only thing I wanted was to become a singer, since I really loved music. So, when I got to release my first solo album in 2014, I couldn't be happier about it."He resumed, "But these days, I kept thinking to myself, 'I've got to make better songs.', 'More people need to be able to relate to my songs.' and so on. I couldn't get these thoughts out of my head."Then, KyuHyun stated that he feels pressured to make more relatable and meaningful songs nowadays.The Super Junior member said, "In the beginning, I sang for myself, because I felt happy when I sang. It really is different now though. I feel the need for the delivery of some sort of meaningful message through my songs now."He went on, "In a way, it feels like I'm becoming more professional, but I feel like I'm losing the passionate me who was filled with pure love for music at the same time."He wrapped up the topic by saying, "It's upsetting for sure, but I believe this is a proof that I'm making good progress in my career."(Credit= Online Community, Label SJ)(SBS Star)