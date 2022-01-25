뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shows a Great Manner When Han Hyo Joo's Skirt Rips; Kang Ha Neul Hilariously Responds
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.25 17:20
Actor Lee Kwang Soo showed his gentlemanly side of himself when actress Han Hyo Joo's skirt got ripped during an interview. 

On January 20, a popular YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of Lee Kwang Soo, Han Hyo Joo and actor Kang Ha Neul. 

Before the interview began, the interviewer Jaejae tried to make them get into an excited mood by asking them to make a wave. 

They got up and excitedly made a wave by getting up and from their seats and putting their arms up high. 
MMTGAfterwards, Han Hyo Joo gasped in surprise and said, "Oh no, I think I ripped my skirt.", then held onto the top part of her skirt. 

As soon as Lee Kwang Soo heard this, he got up and stood between her and cameras to make sure she was not on any cameras. 

Lee Kwang Soo guarded Han Hyo Joo until she successfully walked out of the camera zone. 
MMTGWhen all this was going on, Kang Ha Neul did not know what to do that he started panicking a little. 

That was when Jaejae playfully told him, "Just turn around and stay like that!" 

Upon hearing this, Kang Ha Neul turned around quickly and stuck himself against the wall. 

Then, Jaejae told him when Han Hyo Joo managed to sort her skirt out, Kang Ha Neul turned around and commented, "Is everything okay now?" 
MMTGWhen Han Hyo Joo came back, she laughingly said, "I can't believe my skirt got ripped during the opening." 

Lee Kwang Soo laughed and responded, "Exactly! We didn't even introduce ourselves and say hi to the viewers yet." 
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
