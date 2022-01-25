뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Is Okay with Working with TWICE MOMO in the Future?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Is Okay with Working with TWICE MOMO in the Future?

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Is Okay with Working with TWICE MOMO in the Future?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.25 11:36 Updated 2022.01.25 11:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Is Okay with Working with TWICE MOMO in the Future?
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior indirectly shared whether he is okay about working with his ex-girlfriend MOMO of girl group TWICE in the future. 

On January 22 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Young Ji mentioned fancying another hip-hop artist Layone for a long time. 

Lee Young Ji said, "I've fancied him for ages, and confessed my feelings to him last year, but he refused to go out with me. It was heartbreaking at first, but I'm all over it now that we've even released a song together." 
Knowing BrothersTo this, the hosts responded, "Wow, you two are really cool about the whole thing. That's awesome. I mean, he wasn't her boyfriend but still... How do you feel about working with your ex-boyfriend, Ye-won?" 

Another guest actress Kang Ye-won answered, "Well, I will be willing to work with him as long as it's a win-win." 

The host Kang Ho-dong responded, "What if you had a boyfriend? Would you still be okay about working with your ex-boyfriend?" 

Kang Ye-won laughed and stated, "I don't necessarily have to tell my boyfriend that the person I'm working with is my ex-boyfriend, so it's all good." 
Knowing BrothersThen, Kang Ho-dong asked the same question to HeeChul, which he sighed to at first. 

After the sigh, HeeChul said, "I think I would be able to work with my ex-girlfriend as long as no damage will be made to her." 

The host Lee Jin Ho responded, "Would you be able to release a duet song together?" 

HeeChul awkwardly chuckled and said, "Why are you assuming that she is a singer? She may not be a singer!", then suddenly drank lots of bottled drink. 
Knowing Brothers Knowing BrothersHeeChul broke up with MOMO last July after being in a relationship with her for about a year and a half. 

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.