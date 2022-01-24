뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Dance Crew TURNS Shares How Professional CL Is
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Dance Crew TURNS Shares How Professional CL Is

[SBS Star] Dance Crew TURNS Shares How Professional CL Is

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.24 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Dance Crew TURNS Shares How Professional CL Is
Dance crew TURNS revealed what it was like working with K-pop artist CL. 

Recently, the members of TURNS sat down for an interview with news outlet Xports News. 

TURNS featured and won first place in Mnet's recently-ended dance survival show 'Street Girls Fighter'. 
TURNSDuring the interview, TURNS members were asked, "Out of all K-pop acts you've worked with, who left the greatest impression on you?" 

Song Hee-soo answered, "We haven't worked with that many K-pop acts yet, but if we had to pick one, it's got to be CL." 

Then, the dancer shared that after working with CL, she got the feeling that CL was a person who had true passion for performing. 

Song Hee-soo stated, "CL paid careful attention to every detail about us; from our outfits to little accessories. It was my first time seeing an artist paying that much attention to dancers." 

She went on, "I think that's why CL show off such a great chemistry with any dancers on stage, and shines like a star when she's on it." 
TURNSAfter that, the members of TURNS shared who they wish to work with in the future if an opportunity arises. 

They said, "We would love to work with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO. She just seems so awesome."

She has a unique singing voice, and she also has her own style of performances. It seems like she likes taking on new challenges." 
TURNS(Credit= 's0nghs' 'chaelincl' Instagram, Mnet) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.