[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Guests at 2PM JUNHO's Fan Meeting

Actor Song Joong Ki showed support for his friend singer/actor JUNHO by making a guest appearance at his recent fan meeting.On January 22, JUNHO held his solo fan meeting 'JUNHO the Moment' at the Blue Square, Seoul.On this day, JUNHO's friend Song Joong Ki made a surprise guest appearance to show support for JUNHO.Following the event, Song Joong Ki took to his Instagram to share a photo of the two taken at the fan meeting.Along with the photo, Song Joong Ki wrote, "Thank you for the fan who uploaded the photo," as the photo was taken with a fan's phone.Song Joong Ki and JUNHO became close friend after their appearance on KBS 'Let's Go Dream Team' in 2009.Back in October 2021, Song Joong Ki sent a coffee truck to JUNHO and the cast of his recently-ended drama 'The Red Sleeve'.(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, KBS, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)