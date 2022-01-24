뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Daniel Hurries to Backstage at the End of Event; Shares a Hilarious Reason
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.24 11:35 View Count
K-pop artist Kang Daniel was spotted hurrying to backstage at the end of an awards ceremony, and there was a hilarious reason behind it. 

On January 23, an annual awards ceremony 'Seoul Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul. 

On this day, many renowned K-pop groups as well as soloists including Kang Daniel, aespa, STAYC, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, OH MY GIRL, NCT DREAM, NCT 127 and more graced the event with their presence. 
Kang DanielBesides the time when they were performing and receiving their award, they all sat on the chairs in front of the stage. 

At the very end of the awards ceremony, Kang Daniel ran to backstage as soon as the hosts wrapped up the event. 

As he ran really fast, fans wondered if there was something going on with Kang Daniel. 
 
Not long after the end of the event though, Kang Daniel took to the official online fan community to explain what happened to DANITY (the name of Kang Daniel's fandom). 

Kang Daniel wrote, "Oh my, DANITY. I'm so sorry for leaving like that without saying proper goodbye to you. When I was performing earlier, I lost my voice from singing and dancing with too much energy." 

He continued, "So, I drank so much water afterwards. It was more like too much. I had been holding it for like an hour. There could have been an accident. I needed it that badly." 

He resumed, "I just took my event outfit off, and I was relieved to find out nothing got on my pants, if you get what I mean. My stylists were relieved too. From now on, I should control the amount of water that I drink." 
Kang DanielThen, Kang Daniel shared what he found funny from his earlier situation. 

Kang Daniel laughingly stated, "At that time when I was running, the guards at the event and my staff were so surprised and worried that they followed me. They were like, 'Is there a problem, Daniel?'" 

(Credit= 'konnect_danielk' 'have_affection_' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
