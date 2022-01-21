뉴스
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Undergo Surgery After Breaking Her Foot; Plans to Be Absent from 'Running Man'
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Undergo Surgery After Breaking Her Foot; Plans to Be Absent from 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Undergo Surgery After Breaking Her Foot; Plans to Be Absent from 'Running Man'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.21 18:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Undergo Surgery After Breaking Her Foot; Plans to Be Absent from Running Man
Actress Jeon So Min underwent surgery after breaking her foot. 

On January 21, Jeon So Min's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP broke an announcement about the actress online. 

KING KONG by STARSHIP said, "Recently, Jeon So Min injured her foot. She tripped over while she was on a personal schedule."

The agency continued, "After getting her foot examined at the hospital, it was revealed that she had broken her bone. So, she underwent surgery on the 19th." 

They resumed, "Her surgery went well, and she is slowly recovering from it right now." 
Jeon So MinThen, they added that Jeon So Min was actually scheduled to take part in 'Running Man' shooting on January 24 and 25. 

However, as she needs more time to recover from her surgery, the agency stated that she will be sitting out from the shooting of 'Running Man' this week on 24th and 25th. 
Jeon So MinUpon hearing the news, Jeon So Min's fans shared comments wishing her a speedy recovery. 

Their comments included, "Get well soon, unnie!", "Oh no, I hope you're all okay! Get some good rest!", "Really hope you'll recover quickly!" and so on. 
Jeon So Min(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
