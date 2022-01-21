뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO & Other 'Snowdrop' Cast Make a Surprise Visit to Jung Hae In's Set
Published 2022.01.21 16:10
Actor Jung Hae In received a surprise visit from his 'Snowdrop' co-stars including JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

On January 21, Jung Hae In updated his personal Instagram and shared that his 'Snowdrop' co-stars had surprised him on the set of his currently-filming drama 'Connect'.
Jung Hae InFor Jung Hae In, JISOO, actresses Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye, and Jung Yi Seo not only prepared a surprise coffee truck but also made a surprise visit to deliver the truck to Jung in person.

Along with the photos from the day, Jung Hae In wrote, "Our 'Snowdrop' actors, who made time to cheer me on with a surprise in this cold weather..."

He continued, "Thanks to you, who gave me strength with this gift that I won't be able to forget for the rest of my life through Mi Soo's idea, I will continue to film with power until the last shoot!"
Jung Hae In Jung Hae In Jung Hae InJung Hae In's upcoming drama 'Connect' will tell the mysterious story of a man who has stolen parts of his body by 'organ hunters', and his connection between the person who receives the organ transplant.

(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
