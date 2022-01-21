[SBS Star] "I'm Happy but Anxious" Lee Kwang Soo Makes Another Legendary Facial Expression

Actor Lee Kwang Soo is gaining attention for his another legendary facial expression.On January 20, a popular YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of Lee Kwang Soo, actor Kang Ha Neul and actress Han Hyo Joo.During the interview, the interviewer Jaejae mentioned one episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man' where Lee Kwang Soo left a great impression on everybody.In this episode, Lee Kwang Soo was asked to express different emotions with his face as fast as he could.As he did 'happy' and 'sad' so well, one of the members Ji Suk Jin asked him, "Okay, how about you make 'happy but sad at the same time' face?"Within seconds after hearing his request, Lee Kwang Soo made his hilarious 'happy but sad' face, making a lot of people laugh.Then, Jaejae asked if he could pull another one of his incredible mixed emotions on his face, giving him choices between, "I hate you but love you.", "I'm furious but sad." and "I'm happy but anxious."Lee Kwang Soo thought for a little while, then chose to go with "I'm happy but anxious.", explaining that was how he felt right then.Without hesitation, he went in for it right away; he first switched from 'happy' to 'anxious' faces.Then, he pulled his 'happy but anxious' face.As soon as Lee Kwang Soo pulled the face, Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo and Jaejae collapsed in convulsive laughter.Jaejae literally collapsed on the floor, and could not get up for ages since she could not stop laughing.Lee Kwang Soo watched them laugh, and laughingly commented, "I don't really know what kind of face I made, but okay..."After that, they calmed themselves down and moved on with their interview.At the end of the interview though, Jaejae asked Lee Kwang Soo for his 'happy but anxious' face one more time.When he pulled the face, everyone in the room just could not stop laughing again.(Credit= SBS Running Man, '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)