뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm Happy but Anxious" Lee Kwang Soo Makes Another Legendary Facial Expression
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I'm Happy but Anxious" Lee Kwang Soo Makes Another Legendary Facial Expression

[SBS Star] "I'm Happy but Anxious" Lee Kwang Soo Makes Another Legendary Facial Expression

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.21 16:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Im Happy but Anxious" Lee Kwang Soo Makes Another Legendary Facial Expression
Actor Lee Kwang Soo is gaining attention for his another legendary facial expression. 

On January 20, a popular YouTube channel MMTG shared an interview of Lee Kwang Soo, actor Kang Ha Neul and actress Han Hyo Joo. 

During the interview, the interviewer Jaejae mentioned one episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man' where Lee Kwang Soo left a great impression on everybody. 

In this episode, Lee Kwang Soo was asked to express different emotions with his face as fast as he could. 

As he did 'happy' and 'sad' so well, one of the members Ji Suk Jin asked him, "Okay, how about you make 'happy but sad at the same time' face?" 

Within seconds after hearing his request, Lee Kwang Soo made his hilarious 'happy but sad' face, making a lot of people laugh. 
MMTGThen, Jaejae asked if he could pull another one of his incredible mixed emotions on his face, giving him choices between, "I hate you but love you.", "I'm furious but sad." and "I'm happy but anxious." 

Lee Kwang Soo thought for a little while, then chose to go with "I'm happy but anxious.", explaining that was how he felt right then. 

Without hesitation, he went in for it right away; he first switched from 'happy' to 'anxious' faces. 

Then, he pulled his 'happy but anxious' face. 
MMTGAs soon as Lee Kwang Soo pulled the face, Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo and Jaejae collapsed in convulsive laughter. 

Jaejae literally collapsed on the floor, and could not get up for ages since she could not stop laughing.

Lee Kwang Soo watched them laugh, and laughingly commented, "I don't really know what kind of face I made, but okay..." 
MMTGAfter that, they calmed themselves down and moved on with their interview. 

At the end of the interview though, Jaejae asked Lee Kwang Soo for his 'happy but anxious' face one more time. 

When he pulled the face, everyone in the room just could not stop laughing again. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.