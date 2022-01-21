뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seonye Apologizes to SUNMI for Not Physically Being There for Her During Difficulties
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Seonye Apologizes to SUNMI for Not Physically Being There for Her During Difficulties

[SBS Star] Seonye Apologizes to SUNMI for Not Physically Being There for Her During Difficulties

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.21 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seonye Apologizes to SUNMI for Not Physically Being There for Her During Difficulties
Seonye and SUNMI of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls were spotted sharing an emotional talk together. 

On January 20 episode of tvN's television show 'Mama the Idol', Seonye and SUNMI met to practice their collaborative performance. 

Before they began their practice, they sat down for a conversation about the past. 
Mama the IdolSUNMI said, "You have always been like a mother to me. You used to cook for me a lot when we were still trainees. I still remember that." 

She continued, "Do you remember when I went on a concert tour in Canada by myself? You brought so much stuff with you then. After the concert, I went back to my hotel room, and unpacked the things you gave me." 

She went on, "You made me kimchi fried rice and other Korean food. It was cold, but tasted amazing. I couldn't stop crying for some reason. I just felt really grateful, and it also brought back some memories from the past." 
Mama the IdolTo this, Seonye said, "I know you went through some difficulties, but am so glad that you succeeded as a soloist after all that. I honestly thank you for that. I can see how hard you worked to succeed for your family." 

She teared up and resumed with a shaky voice, "I'm upset, because I couldn't physically be there for you during that process. I've always felt guilty about that." 

SUNMI comforted her and said, "We grew up in the similar sort of environment. That's why I cared about you more than others." 

Seonye responded, "Yeah, it's the same for me. That's why I cared about you more than others as well. Thank you for knowing how I feel about you. I believe in you. I believe that you'll keep doing well, SUNMI." 
Mama the IdolIn the beginning of 2013, Seonye made a surprise announcement that she was getting married, and officially left Wonder Girls in July 2015.

Following her marriage, she lived in Canada with her husband Korean-Canadian missionary James Park, and three daughters. 

(Credit= tvN Mama the Idol) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.