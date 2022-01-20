뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Got Paid About..." Yubin Shares How Greatly Wonder Girls Was Treated in China
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "We Got Paid About..." Yubin Shares How Greatly Wonder Girls Was Treated in China

[SBS Star] "We Got Paid About..." Yubin Shares How Greatly Wonder Girls Was Treated in China

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.20 15:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "We Got Paid About..." Yubin Shares How Greatly Wonder Girls Was Treated in China
Yubin of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls shared how greatly the group was treated in China in the past. 

On January 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Around the Table 3', Yubin made a guest appearance.
YubinWhile talking about an unbelievable amount of money Chinese actress Fan Bingbing makes in China, Yubin revealed her experience of promoting in China. 

Yubin said, "When I was part of Wonder Girls, I promoted in China a lot. Wonder Girls was frequently asked to perform there." 

She continued, "Every time we went there, China treated us amazingly well. As soon as we got off the plane, they would get vans ready for us to get in. Surprisingly, we were provided a van each." 

She resumed, "We were also given a suite at a hotel each as well. It was incredible." 
YubinThen, Yubin shared what it was like to perform in China. 

The K-pop star said, "There were fireworks every 10 seconds of our songs. It just kept getting set off." 

One of the hosts Byun Young-soo asked, "Did you get paid more than how much you got paid in Korea?" 

Yubin answered, "Of course, we got paid about 10 times more than we did here.", making the hosts all so shocked.  
Yubin(Credit= SBS Around the Table 3, 'wondergirlsworld' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.