뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Lucky Fan Meets SOMI on the Street & Goes to a Photo Booth Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] One Lucky Fan Meets SOMI on the Street & Goes to a Photo Booth Together

[SBS Star] One Lucky Fan Meets SOMI on the Street & Goes to a Photo Booth Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.20 15:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Lucky Fan Meets SOMI on the Street & Goes to a Photo Booth Together
One lucky fan of K-pop singer SOMI shared her experience of bumping into the singer on the street and ended up taking a photo together.

Recently, one Twitter post written by an anonymous fan of SOMI went viral online.

The fan wrote, "Today must've been the happiest day of my life, a day that I will remember as the most memorable encounter."

She continued, "I met Jeon Somi unnie, a celebrity that I've always adored, and I got to talk to her and take photos with her at a photo booth. It was the best moment ever."
SOMI SOMIIn the photo, SOMI is seen cheerfully posing and smiling along with three more girls, and all four of them are wearing cute headbands and tiara.

To this, fans commented, "Ah, that's what I like about SOMI. She's so sweet such a free-spirit!", "That's the best fan service one can ever ask for.", "Love how friendly and kind she is. Can't believe they actually went to a photo booth together. So cute!", and more.
SOMI(Credit= THE BLACK LABEL, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.