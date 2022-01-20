뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LABOUM HAEIN Shares SOLBIN's Cutest Drinking Habit
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] LABOUM HAEIN Shares SOLBIN's Cutest Drinking Habit

[SBS Star] LABOUM HAEIN Shares SOLBIN's Cutest Drinking Habit

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.20 13:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] LABOUM HAEIN Shares SOLBINs Cutest Drinking Habit
K-pop girl group LABOUM's member HAEIN revealed the cutest thing her fellow member SOLBIN does whenever she is drunk. 

On January 18 episode of MBC's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', HAEIN and SOLBIN made a guest appearance. 
HAEINDuring the talk, HAEIN shared her close friendship with SOLBIN. 

HAEIN said, "It's been almost eight years since we made debut as LABOUM together. We almost feel like we are family." 

She continued, "As I've known her for such a long time, I know how she feels even just by looking at her eyes." 

Then, the host Kim Yong-man commented, "If you two are that close, you must talk about guys a lot when talking together." 

HAEIN answered, "Ah yes, that's a must. That's something we can't leave out for sure. We frequently have a drink with each other as well." 
HAEINKim Yong-man asked, "What do you usually talk about when you drink with each other?" 

HAEIN responded, "SOLBIN tends to cry a lot after having drinks. She always tells me how much she loves me as well as how much she thanks me for everything." 

She resumed, "She cries her eyes out next to me, and repeatedly says things like, 'Thank you so much! I love you!'" 

As SOLBIN listened to this, she burst out laughing, and nodded in agreement. 
HAEIN(Credit= MBC South Korean Foreigners) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.