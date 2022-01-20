뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Feels Weird to Be Posting This" T-ARA Soyeon Updates Her Instagram with a Couple Photo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It Feels Weird to Be Posting This" T-ARA Soyeon Updates Her Instagram with a Couple Photo

[SBS Star] "It Feels Weird to Be Posting This" T-ARA Soyeon Updates Her Instagram with a Couple Photo

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.20 11:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "It Feels Weird to Be Posting This" T-ARA Soyeon Updates Her Instagram with a Couple Photo
Soyeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA posted a photo of her with her fiancé professional soccer player Cho Yu-min. 

Back on January 18, Soyeon made a surprise announcement that she is planning on marrying Cho Yu-min. 

It was revealed that Soyeon and Cho Yu-min had been together for about three years after meeting each other through a mutual friend in 2019. 

Soyeon was born in October 1987, and Cho Yu-min in November 1996, which makes them nine years apart. 

The couple is planned to get married this November. 
Cho Yu-min and SoyeonThen on January 20, Soyeon updated her Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo was of Soyeon with Cho Yu-min posing next to each other with a beautiful sunset behind them. 
Cho Yu-min and SoyeonAlong with this photo, Soyeon said, "I have been blessed by many people in the past few days. I would like to thank each of you for it. I'll return your warm support with good news regarding my work." 

She continued, "It feels so weird that I'm posting this photo here. I had never thought that I would ever do this. I'm still not used to it at all. Anyway, good night, everyone." 

Under this cute photo of the two, fans left comments such as, "Congratulations, unnie! I'm so happy for you!", "You two look really good together!", "Awww! What a cute couple!" and so on. 
Cho Yu-min and Soyeon(Credit= 'melodysoyani' 'c.yuum_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.