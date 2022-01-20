[SBS Star] 'The Heirs' Co-star Kim Me Kyung Congratulates Park Shin Hye on Her Marriage & Pregnancy

Actress Kim Me Kyung congratulated her former 'The Heirs' co-star Park Shin Hye on her marriage and pregnancy.On January 19, Kim Me Kyung took to her Instagram and shared a photo from a lunch date with Park Shin Hye.Along with the photo, Kim Me Kyung wrote, "Eun Sang's going to be a wife and a mother soon. Even a simple lunch date had me so concerned, so I kept saying, 'Careful, careful!' about fifty times throughout our meal."She added, "A beautiful couple that just cannot be described in words. I wish all the blessings and happiness for the couple. Congratulations!"In the 2013 hit drama 'The Heirs', Park Shin Hye played the role of Kim Me Kyung's daughter named 'Cha Eun Sang'.Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye and her longtime boyfriend actor Choi Tae Jun will be tying the knot this weekend on January 22.Back in November 2021, Park Shin Hye personally delivered the news of her marriage and shared that she is also expecting a baby.(Credit= 'SBS Drama' YouTube, Instagram)(SBS Star)