[SBS Star] "I Just Can't Play Hard to Get" Choi Woo Shik Shares His Dating Style

Actor Choi Woo Shik revealed what his style is when it comes to dating.Recently, Choi Woo Shik has been melting the hearts of many with his role 'Choi Woong' in his first romance drama 'Our Beloved Summer'.In the drama, he is the sweetest guy who does everything and anything he can for his girlfriend 'Kook Yeon-soo'.As his sweet character gained attention, a lot of people started digging up information online to find out what Choi Woo Shik's dating style is like in real life.They discovered that he is completely pure-hearted around a girl he likes.In his previous interview, Choi Woo Shik said, "I'm a quite straightforward person, so I would generally ask questions when I don't know the answer to. But I'm different when I'm in a relationship."He continued, "I think I'm pretty foolish when I'm in a relationship. I can't really purposely do stuff to get I want from her like some people do, nor play hard to get."He laughingly added, "I've actually had a crush on lots of girls in the past who I didn't end up dating; I just secretly liked them that was all. I just don't know how to read girls' minds. It's so hard."(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram)(SBS Star)