[SBS Star] T.O.P Excites Fans with a New Instagram Post About BIGBANG

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's T.O.P showed love for the group members with a new Instagram post.On January 19, T.O.P took to his personal Instagram and shared an old photo of BIGBANG.The old photo was from BIGBANG's 'LAST DANCE' days in 2016―and the photo only shows G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, DAESUNG, and T.O.P himself.Along with the photo, the BIGBANG member simply added two hashtags, '#ilovemyband' and 'ilovemyfans'.Fans who saw T.O.P's Instagram update began speculating that BIGBANG may be gearing up for the group's comeback this year.BIGBANG was originally set to perform at 'Coachella 2020', but the festival got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The festival has now released the artist lineup for this year, but BIGBANG is not on the list.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)