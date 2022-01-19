[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares He Recently Became Sure Him & TXT Were on the Right Path

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that he recently became confident about the path that him and his group were walking on.On January 18, SOOBIN's cover photos and interview with fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea were released online.During the interview, SOOBIN shared his feelings on taking part in magazine shooting without his fellow members for the very first time.SOOBIN said, "I rarely do stuff without my fellow members, so I was really worried about this whole shooting. But everyone here helped me relax. Thanks to that, I was able to relax much faster."He continued, "Although it's not easy, I'm slowly getting used to taking in new things like this. I just need more experience."Then, the interviewer mentioned TXT's amazing achievements last year―TXT's albums 'THE CHAOS CHAPTER : FREEZE' and 'THE CHAOS CHAPTER : FIGHT OR ESCAPE' being included in '50 Best Albums of 2021' by NME and Rolling Stone, and '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' topping Billboard's '2021 Best K-pop Song'.Regarding this, SOOBIN responded, "When I first found out about it, I just couldn't believe it for ages. It's still so hard to believe."The K-pop star continued, "As we couldn't go on concert tours due to the pandemic, we weren't able to actually see whether we were making good progress; we weren't sure if we were doing well."He resumed with a smile, "But seeing results like that meant a lot to us. We became confident that we were on the right path. We felt happy and proud of ourselves."Lastly, he added, "I'm excited to go on this journey of TXT. I wonder what kind of story awaits for us. I hope to talk about 'consolation' in our song in the future one day."(Credit= Marie Claire Korea, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)