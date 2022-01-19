뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares He Recently Became Sure Him & TXT Were on the Right Path
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares He Recently Became Sure Him & TXT Were on the Right Path

[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares He Recently Became Sure Him & TXT Were on the Right Path

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.19 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SOOBIN Shares He Recently Became Sure Him & TXT Were on the Right Path
SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared that he recently became confident about the path that him and his group were walking on. 

On January 18, SOOBIN's cover photos and interview with fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea were released online. 
SOOBINDuring the interview, SOOBIN shared his feelings on taking part in magazine shooting without his fellow members for the very first time. 

SOOBIN said, "I rarely do stuff without my fellow members, so I was really worried about this whole shooting. But everyone here helped me relax. Thanks to that, I was able to relax much faster." 

He continued, "Although it's not easy, I'm slowly getting used to taking in new things like this. I just need more experience." 
SOOBINThen, the interviewer mentioned TXT's amazing achievements last year―TXT's albums 'THE CHAOS CHAPTER : FREEZE' and 'THE CHAOS CHAPTER : FIGHT OR ESCAPE' being included in '50 Best Albums of 2021' by NME and Rolling Stone, and '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' topping Billboard's '2021 Best K-pop Song'. 

Regarding this, SOOBIN responded, "When I first found out about it, I just couldn't believe it for ages. It's still so hard to believe." 

The K-pop star continued, "As we couldn't go on concert tours due to the pandemic, we weren't able to actually see whether we were making good progress; we weren't sure if we were doing well." 

He resumed with a smile, "But seeing results like that meant a lot to us. We became confident that we were on the right path. We felt happy and proud of ourselves." 

Lastly, he added, "I'm excited to go on this journey of TXT. I wonder what kind of story awaits for us. I hope to talk about 'consolation' in our song in the future one day."  
SOOBIN(Credit= Marie Claire Korea, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.