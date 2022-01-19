[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL BINNIE to Promote Under Her Real Name

BINNIE of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL will be using her real name for her promotional activities from now on.On January 19, OH MY GIRL's management agency WM Entertainment released an official statement regarding BINNIE's stage name change.WM Entertainment stated, "OH MY GIRL's BINNIE will be changing her promotion name to 'YUBIN', and will continue to show more diverse activities."The new name 'YUBIN' was taken from BINNIE's real name, Bae Yubin.She has been promoting under the name BINNIE ever since her OH MY GIRL debut in 2015, up until today.YUBIN initially made her debut as a child actress, and proved a great potential in both singing and acting even after her singer debut.(Credit= WM Entertainment)(SBS Star)