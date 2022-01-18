[SBS Star] YUJU Thanks Kang Daniel for Preventing Her New Song from Being Almost Leaked

YUJU of disbanded K-pop girl group GFRIEND expressed her gratitude to soloist Kang Daniel for preventing her new song from being almost leaked before the official release.On January 18, a press conference for YUJU's solo debut album 'REC.' took place.After her group's disbandment last year, YUJU signed a contract with Kang Daniel-managed agency KONNECT Entertainment, and she thanked the staff at her agency during the press conference.YUJU said, "There are many talented people working at KONNECT Entertainment."She continued, "Not only did they listen to my opinions well, but they also did such a great job in producing my album. I really appreciate all their work."Then, YUJU talked about the support that she received from Kang Daniel as well, "Daniel has been giving me a lot of support ever since I joined his agency."After that, YUJU shared how Kang Daniel had been a big help to her recently.YUJU stated, "Last year when Daniel went on live, I was playing my new song in my studio loudly. As it was so loud, my new song almost got leaked."She went on, "At that time, Daniel quickly figured out a way to prevent the song from being leaked online, so it was prevented. He handled it really well. I still thank him for it."(Credit= KONNECT Entertainment)(SBS Star)