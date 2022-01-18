[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Want to Buy a Meal for NCT

MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TXVQ! revealed a hilarious reason why he does not want to buy a meal for boy group NCT.On January 14, a video of MAX Changmin was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.In this video, MAX Changmin was seen being interviewed by hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji over a meal.While having some food together, Lee Young Ji mentioned MAX Changmin having lots of hoobaes, now that it had been 19 years since he made debut.MAX Changmin answered, "Ah yes, I did buy a meal for NCT once."TVXQ! and NCT are under the same management agency SM Entertainment, with NCT being TVXQ!'s hoobae by about 13 years.Then, Lee Young Ji playfully asked if he ever asked them to gather together in a strict manner.MAX Changmin responded, "No, no. I've never done that. I actually don't like being in the center of attention. When I'm in the center of attention, I feel like I have to do something."He laughed and continued, "I get a lot of pressure by being around too many people at the same time, so I feel a bit pressured to buy a meal for NCT."He added, "Besides, not only are they really busy all the time, but there are also way too many of them.", making Lee Young Ji nod and laugh.(Credit= '차린건 없지만' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)