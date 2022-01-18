뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Want to Buy a Meal for NCT
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Want to Buy a Meal for NCT

[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Want to Buy a Meal for NCT

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.18 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Want to Buy a Meal for NCT
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy duo TXVQ! revealed a hilarious reason why he does not want to buy a meal for boy group NCT. 

On January 14, a video of MAX Changmin was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.

In this video, MAX Changmin was seen being interviewed by hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji over a meal. 
MAX ChangminWhile having some food together, Lee Young Ji mentioned MAX Changmin having lots of hoobaes, now that it had been 19 years since he made debut. 

MAX Changmin answered, "Ah yes, I did buy a meal for NCT once." 

TVXQ! and NCT are under the same management agency SM Entertainment, with NCT being TVXQ!'s hoobae by about 13 years. 
MAX ChangminThen, Lee Young Ji playfully asked if he ever asked them to gather together in a strict manner.

MAX Changmin responded, "No, no. I've never done that. I actually don't like being in the center of attention. When I'm in the center of attention, I feel like I have to do something." 

He laughed and continued, "I get a lot of pressure by being around too many people at the same time, so I feel a bit pressured to buy a meal for NCT." 

He added, "Besides, not only are they really busy all the time, but there are also way too many of them.", making Lee Young Ji nod and laugh. 
 

(Credit= '차린건 없지만' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.