[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shares What the '13' Tattoo on His Wrist Means to Him

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared that the '13' tattoo on his wrist means a lot to him.On January 17, BTS' agency released a video of JIMIN on NAVER V LIVE.The video showed the process of JIMIN making his 'ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY BTS' merchandise.After thinking for a while, JIMIN decided to make a hoodie and earrings.While designing the hoodie, he said he wanted to use something on it that only means something to BTS and ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).Some time later, JIMIN said, "Okay, I've made up my mind. I've decided to write number 13 on the hoodie."Then, he rolled up his sleeve, then showed his wrist that was tattooed with the number '13'.Regarding this tattoo, JIMIN laughingly stated, "Actually, the members made fun of this tattoo a lot."He resumed, "They were like, 'Did you get the number after coming in 13th at the marathon?', 'Were you the 13th person to join our agency?', 'Do you get that after successfully doing 13 push-ups?' and so on."With a smile, he continued, "I just really like this number, you know."It is said that JIMIN likes the number 13, because not only his birthday is on October 13, but BTS also made debut on June 13, 2013.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)