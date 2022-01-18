[SBS Star] YG Ent. Announces Son Na-eun's Absence from Apink's Comeback Activities

K-pop girl group Apink's member/actress Son Na-eun will not be participating in the group's upcoming comeback activities.On January 18, Son Na-eun's management agency YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding her absence from Apink's promotions.YG Entertainment stated, "There are some issues on schedule adjustment with the next project that Son Na-eun is planning to work on, so she will be unable to participate in the group's promotions, except for the album's photo shoot and music video filming."The agency added, "Although Son Na-eun will not be able to participate in the group's activities due to her schedule, she asks fans to send their encouragements to the members."The announcement was made only a day after Apink's agency, IST Entertainment, revealed that Apink will release a special comeback album.IST Entertainment stated, "Due to a sudden inability to adjust certain schedules, Apink's comeback promotions other than the album photo shoot and music video filming will take place as five members. We ask for the fans' understanding."(Credit= YG Entertainment, IST Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)