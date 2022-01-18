뉴스
[SBS Star] "Have Them Fresh" Chef Lee Yeon-bok Thanks BTS JIN for Bringing Him Strawberries Late at Night
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.18 11:41
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Have Them Fresh" Chef Lee Yeon-bok Thanks BTS JIN for Bringing Him Strawberries Late at Night
Chef Lee Yeon-bok expressed his gratitude to JIN of K-pop boy group BTS for bringing him strawberries late at night so that he could have them fresh. 
 
On January 17, Lee Yeon-bok updated his Instagram with a heartwarming post.  

Along with a photo of two boxes of strawberries in different sizes, Lee Yeon-bok shared a story behind the strawberries. 
JINLee Yeon-bok said, "Late at night after 10 o'clock, I received a call from JIN. He asked me where I was, and I told him that I was at home." 

The chef continued, 'He was like, 'Okay, I'll be there in a bit'. When asked what the hurry was, JIN said, 'I've got these strawberries to give you, and I want you to have them fresh.'" 

He resumed, "When JIN arrived, he was in his comfy clothes. He just gave me the strawberries, then left while saying, 'I'll contact you soon again!'" 

He wrapped up the story by stating, "I was touched that he thought of me this much. This was so sweet of him. I love you, JIN!"

Recently, JIN shared that he went strawberry picking at his uncle's strawberry farm on his Instagram; it looked like he wanted to share the strawberries from the strawberry picking day with Lee Yeon-bok. 
BTSLee Yeon-bok and JIN got to know each other through JTBC's television show 'Chef & My Fridge' in October 2017; they have become close friends since then. 

Last month, after JIN returned from the United States for the group's schedule, he even went straight to Lee Yeon-bok's restaurant to see him as soon as he was done with his quarantine. 
JIN(Credit= 'fuxtom' 'jin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
