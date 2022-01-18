뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Soyeon Announces Her Marriage to Soccer Player Cho Yu-min
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Soyeon Announces Her Marriage to Soccer Player Cho Yu-min

[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Soyeon Announces Her Marriage to Soccer Player Cho Yu-min

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.18 10:58 Updated 2022.01.18 11:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Soyeon Announces Her Marriage to Soccer Player Cho Yu-min
Soyeon, the former member of K-pop girl group T-ARA, is getting married to a professional soccer player.

On January 18, Soyeon's management agency Think Entertainment released an official statement announcing her marriage.
Soyeon, Cho Yu-minThe agency stated, "Singer/actress Soyeon will be marrying Suwon FC soccer player Cho Yu-min. The couple plan to hold their wedding ceremony in November when Cho's season comes to an end, and Soyeon will be busy as well assisting Cho Yu-min throughout the season."

The agency added, "Please congratulate the bright future of the couple, and please look forward to Soyeon's continued activities in many areas."
Soyeon, Cho Yu-minSoyeon and Cho Yu-min have dated for three years, and Cho is nine years younger than Soyeon.

He plays midfielder for Suwon FC in the K-League Division 1. 

(Credit= Think Entertainment, K-League, Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.