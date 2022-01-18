[SBS Star] Former T-ARA Soyeon Announces Her Marriage to Soccer Player Cho Yu-min

Soyeon, the former member of K-pop girl group T-ARA, is getting married to a professional soccer player.On January 18, Soyeon's management agency Think Entertainment released an official statement announcing her marriage.The agency stated, "Singer/actress Soyeon will be marrying Suwon FC soccer player Cho Yu-min. The couple plan to hold their wedding ceremony in November when Cho's season comes to an end, and Soyeon will be busy as well assisting Cho Yu-min throughout the season."The agency added, "Please congratulate the bright future of the couple, and please look forward to Soyeon's continued activities in many areas."Soyeon and Cho Yu-min have dated for three years, and Cho is nine years younger than Soyeon.He plays midfielder for Suwon FC in the K-League Division 1.(Credit= Think Entertainment, K-League, Instagram)(SBS Star)