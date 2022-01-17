뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON Decide to Temporarily Take Care of a Rescue Dog
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON Decide to Temporarily Take Care of a Rescue Dog

[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON Decide to Temporarily Take Care of a Rescue Dog

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.17 18:31 Updated 2022.01.17 18:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON Decide to Temporarily Take Care of a Rescue Dog
Actress Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE decided to temporarily take care of a rescue dog together. 

Last month, one animal shelter in Gyeonggi-do shared that Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON have become a temporary owner of a rescue dog named 'Yong-gi'. 

They said, "'Yong-gi' is a 3-month old dog, who has a very bad skin condition. He's been taking medication for it, and making a slow recovery." 

They continued, "Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON decided to become his sisters until he finds a new family, and they gave him a new name 'Yu-ki'." 

In the photos that were released together with this warm news, 'Yu-ki' only had about 20 percent of hair and had sad-looking eyes. 
Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON's rescue dogThen, the animal shelter posted recent photos of 'Yu-ki' after he has been living with Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON for about a month this month. 

'Yu-ki' looked much happier and livelier with hair grown all around his body. 

This showed how much love and care Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON had given to 'Yu-ki' for the past month. 
Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON's rescue dog Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON's rescue dogActually, Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON sisters have temporarily taken care of a rescue dog 'ppi-ppi' last year as well. 

At that time, they managed to find a new family for 'ppi-ppi', and they also even adopted a rescue dog 'ddangkong' last August.

(Credit= '0seungyeon' 'ansunganimalcare' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.