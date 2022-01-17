[SBS Star] Gong Seung-yeon & JEONGYEON Decide to Temporarily Take Care of a Rescue Dog

Actress Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE decided to temporarily take care of a rescue dog together.Last month, one animal shelter in Gyeonggi-do shared that Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON have become a temporary owner of a rescue dog named 'Yong-gi'.They said, "'Yong-gi' is a 3-month old dog, who has a very bad skin condition. He's been taking medication for it, and making a slow recovery."They continued, "Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON decided to become his sisters until he finds a new family, and they gave him a new name 'Yu-ki'."In the photos that were released together with this warm news, 'Yu-ki' only had about 20 percent of hair and had sad-looking eyes.Then, the animal shelter posted recent photos of 'Yu-ki' after he has been living with Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON for about a month this month.'Yu-ki' looked much happier and livelier with hair grown all around his body.This showed how much love and care Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON had given to 'Yu-ki' for the past month.Actually, Gong Seung-yeon and JEONGYEON sisters have temporarily taken care of a rescue dog 'ppi-ppi' last year as well.At that time, they managed to find a new family for 'ppi-ppi', and they also even adopted a rescue dog 'ddangkong' last August.(Credit= '0seungyeon' 'ansunganimalcare' Instagram)(SBS Star)