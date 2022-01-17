뉴스
[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Shares He Cried His Eyes Out When He Discovered Lee Chang Min Was Part of 2AM
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.17 17:52
Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM revealed that he cried and cried when he found out his fellow member Lee Chang Min was going to be part of the group. 

On January 15 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of 2AM featured as guests. 

During the talk, one of the hosts Kang Ho-dong said, "Chang Min, it's been some time since I've seen you, and you've become really handsome." 
2AMTo this, Lim Seul Ong laughingly commented, "Chang Min didn't get anything done. He's looked like this in his mid-20s, and he finally looks his age now. So, it's all good now, if you get what I mean." 

Then, Jo Kwon said, "When we were getting ready to make debut, we had a video sent to us. It was said that he was the last member of 2AM; the video was of Chang Min. I was excited to finally see our last member. But as soon as I played the video, I just couldn't stop crying." 

Jeong Jinwoon added, "Yeah, he's not lying. He cried for real. He cried so much as well." 
2AMJo Kwon explained why he cried, "In my imagination, I was in a K-pop group, dominating the stage with other good-looking guys. He just wasn't the guy I imagined in my group. At that time, he was very heavy too." 

He continued, "Chang Min weighed like 100 kg, and he had lots of blemishes on his face. I thought he was a college professor or something. He honestly didn't seem like a guy who would make a good K-pop star." 

He resumed with a smile, "But I think Chang Min's great-looking now. Even my mom is surprised to see how handsome he looks in our album photos. She's like, 'Wow, is this really that Chang Min I know?'" 
2AM(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
