[SBS Star] VIDEO: "That Basxxxd!" Mijoo Gets Angry While Talking About Her Ex

Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz got furious while speaking about her ex-boyfriend.On January 14, a video of Mijoo was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.In this video, Mijoo was seen having an interview with comedian Lee Yong-jin.During the interview, Lee Yong-jin asked Mijoo when her last relationship was.Mijoo said, "It's been some time since I've been in a relationship. I broke up with my ex-boyfriend in the winter. I can't say which winter it was, but it was cold."She angrily continued, "He started dating a new girl right after we broke up. I think there was something between those two towards the end of our relationship. That basxxxd!"Lee Yong-jin laughed at her pure anger as well as honesty, then asked if she had any preferences.Mijoo answered, "I like guys who have a nice smile. I also like pale and tall guys, who are over 180 cm. But I don't think I can manage dating a too-muscular guy."She went on, "It's also important that he likes me. I need him to like me."Then, Mijoo laughingly added that she is willing to join one of those dating television shows that are popular in Korea right now.(Credit= '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube)(SBS Star)