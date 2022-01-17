뉴스
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG Spotted Handling Mishap on Stage Like a Pro
Published 2022.01.17
WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE managed to finish her group performance like a pro after scraping her knee on stage.

On January 15, the 'Welcome K-pop Click Concert' took place in Seoul.

Renowned K-pop groups including MONSTA X, CRAVITY, IVE, and more performed at the concert. 

On this day, IVE performed the group's debut song 'Eleven' along with 'Take It' and the cover stage of Fifth Harmony's 'That's My Girl'.
 
During IVE's 'That's My Girl' stage, WONYOUNG was seen with blood on her knee.

Despite noticing her knee injury, WONYOUNG managed to finish her performance perfectly.
WONYOUNGIn one of fan-taken photos after the stage, WONYOUNG was seen with blood on her finger.

Upon seeing the video and photos of WONYOUNG, fans commented, "Her professionalism on stage is no joke.", "That looks painful... Get well soon!", "From IZ*ONE days to IVE, WONYOUNG never fails to impress us.", and more.
 

(Credit= 'for_everyoung10원영세상' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
