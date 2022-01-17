뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Sends the Cutest Message to J-HOPE on Instagram
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Sends the Cutest Message to J-HOPE on Instagram

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Sends the Cutest Message to J-HOPE on Instagram

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.17 11:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Sends the Cutest Message to J-HOPE on Instagram
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted sending the cutest message to his fellow member J-HOPE on Instagram. 

On January 16, J-HOPE updated his Instagram with two different screenshots of his Instagram Direct Message (DM). 

In the screenshots, JIN sent a message to J-HOPE saying, "Hey, J-HOPE.", then saying, "I just wanted to use DM like everybody else." 
BTSJ-HOPE laughed at this, then said to JIN, "I've got to make a screenshot of this, and post it on my Story." 

Some time later, JIN replied asking, "Why didn't you post it on your Story yet?" 

Then, J-HOPE asked JIN, "JIN, you brought me strawberries?!" 

Over the screenshots, J-HOPE wrote, "My hyung is so cute." 
BTSAfter these screenshots, J-HOPE posted the strawberries that JIN brought for him. 

Regarding the strawberries photo, J-HOPE commented, "You brought these for me yourself? JIN, you are an angel." 

Recently, JIN shared that he went strawberry picking at his uncle's strawberry farm on his Instagram. 

It seemed like the strawberries were from his strawberry picking day, and fans are non-stop going "Awww" at their cute conversation as well as JIN's sweet move. 
BTS BTS(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'uarmyhope' 'jin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.