[SBS Star] U-IE Reveals How Lovey-dovey RAIN & Kim Tae-hee Really Are

Singer/actress U-IE talked about how cute her drama co-star RAIN and his wife/actress Kim Tae-hee are in real life.On January 16, U-IE guested on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'.In the episode, the show's host Shin Dong-yup asked U-IE, "RAIN is famous for being an affectionate husband, so have you ever pictured yourself getting married while seeing him with his wife?"U-IE is currently starring in tvN's new drama 'Ghost Doctor' alongside RAIN and actor Kim Bum.To this, U-IE said, "Not too long ago, a coffee truck in RAIN's name came to our filming set. We thought it was obviously sent from a fan or a friend of his, but it was from Kim Tae-hee!"She continued, "She sent it so simply and without making it so obvious. If my husband was an actor and I sent him a coffee truck, I would put my face on it. But Kim Tae-hee kept it so simple. Seeing that, I was really envious."After co-starring in a commercial, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee made their relationship official and got married in January 2017.The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.(Credit= Online Community, SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)