[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Red-faced Moment Spotted on V's Photos

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' red-faced moment was spotted on his fellow member V's photos.
On January 13, V updated his Instagram with a new photo.
The photo was of a table with a plate in front of him.
On the other side of the table, there was another person, drinking a bottle of beer.
This person was wearing a green t-shirt and black vest.
Only a few seconds after V uploaded this photo, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) recognized who it was; it was J-HOPE.
Previously in February 2020, one photo of J-HOPE was uploaded on BTS' Twitter in celebration of his birthday.
It was a photo of J-HOPE wearing the exact same green t-shirt and black vest from V's recent photo.
In this photo, J-HOPE had a red face and sleepy eyes, looking totally drunk.
But V, who posted this photo, wrote that J-HOPE did not even finish a bottle of beer when this photo was taken.
At that time, V wrote, "Hey, why are you so drunk? You didn't even have a bottle!"
J-HOPE is known for his redness when he drinks, and ARMY could not stop laughing at these photos of J-HOPE.
