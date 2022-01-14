뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "So Many ARMY Are Coming Here Now" Coffee Shop Owner Thanks RM for Making a Visit
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "So Many ARMY Are Coming Here Now" Coffee Shop Owner Thanks RM for Making a Visit

[SBS Star] "So Many ARMY Are Coming Here Now" Coffee Shop Owner Thanks RM for Making a Visit

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.14 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "So Many ARMY Are Coming Here Now" Coffee Shop Owner Thanks RM for Making a Visit
One coffee shop owner expressed his gratitude to RM of K-pop boy group BTS for visiting his/her coffee shop. 

On January 12, RM updated his Instagram with four different photos. 

The first three photos were of RM enjoying the snow outside, and the last one was of him having some hot coffee and cookies at a coffee shop. 
RMThen on January 13, the owner of the coffee shop in the photo took to his/her Instagram to thank RM. 

The coffee shop owner said, "To RM. After you came to our coffee shop yesterday, our customers have been busy trying to take photos at the spot where you sat." 

He/she continued, "What I heard the most today was, 'What was the coffee that RM had?' Our part-timer said, she heard you say, Christmas special blending would go with Christmas well." 

He/she playfully went on, "We are aware that Christmas is over, but we are going to make more Christmas special blending, because we are materialistic like that." 
RMThen, the owner shared what he/she thought of ARMY. 

The owner said, "All ARMY who came to our shop were really well-mannered. They used a lot of money here as well. The power of your coffee is so strong. Oh, you had two cups, but yeah." 

He/she added, "We hope your memory at our coffee shop will last long. Our shop really was filled with ARMY today." 
RM(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.