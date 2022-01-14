[SBS Star] "So Many ARMY Are Coming Here Now" Coffee Shop Owner Thanks RM for Making a Visit

One coffee shop owner expressed his gratitude to RM of K-pop boy group BTS for visiting his/her coffee shop.On January 12, RM updated his Instagram with four different photos.The first three photos were of RM enjoying the snow outside, and the last one was of him having some hot coffee and cookies at a coffee shop.Then on January 13, the owner of the coffee shop in the photo took to his/her Instagram to thank RM.The coffee shop owner said, "To RM. After you came to our coffee shop yesterday, our customers have been busy trying to take photos at the spot where you sat."He/she continued, "What I heard the most today was, 'What was the coffee that RM had?' Our part-timer said, she heard you say, Christmas special blending would go with Christmas well."He/she playfully went on, "We are aware that Christmas is over, but we are going to make more Christmas special blending, because we are materialistic like that."Then, the owner shared what he/she thought of ARMY.The owner said, "All ARMY who came to our shop were really well-mannered. They used a lot of money here as well. The power of your coffee is so strong. Oh, you had two cups, but yeah."He/she added, "We hope your memory at our coffee shop will last long. Our shop really was filled with ARMY today."(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram)(SBS Star)