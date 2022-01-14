뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Spotted on a Date Around the Country Including Jeju Island
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Spotted on a Date Around the Country Including Jeju Island

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Spotted on a Date Around the Country Including Jeju Island

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.14 16:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Spotted on a Date Around the Country Including Jeju Island
Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin were spotted on a date around Korea. 

Recently, one Instagram user in Jeju Island shared that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin had visited a bed and breakfast there last summer. 

She said, "Everyone, look! I got Hyun Bin's autograph. He even wrote my name at the top. I also got Son Ye-jin's autograph." 

She continued, "I didn't get to see them in person, but they came to the B&B that my friend runs last summer. It was in July. Hyun Bin goes there pretty often. He brought Son Ye-jin with him then." 
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinAfter this Instagram post went viral, another online post about seeing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin together surfaced. 

There was a photo of a plate that had Son Ye-jin's autograph on one side, and Hyun Bin's autograph on the other. 

It was taken at a well-known restaurant in August 2021. 

Along with the photo, the restaurant owner wrote, "They said they would come to the restaurant again in fall when our menu changes!" 
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinPreviously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been in a relationship for eight months. 

Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'." 

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.