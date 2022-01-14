[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Spotted on a Date Around the Country Including Jeju Island

Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin were spotted on a date around Korea.Recently, one Instagram user in Jeju Island shared that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin had visited a bed and breakfast there last summer.She said, "Everyone, look! I got Hyun Bin's autograph. He even wrote my name at the top. I also got Son Ye-jin's autograph."She continued, "I didn't get to see them in person, but they came to the B&B that my friend runs last summer. It was in July. Hyun Bin goes there pretty often. He brought Son Ye-jin with him then."After this Instagram post went viral, another online post about seeing Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin together surfaced.There was a photo of a plate that had Son Ye-jin's autograph on one side, and Hyun Bin's autograph on the other.It was taken at a well-known restaurant in August 2021.Along with the photo, the restaurant owner wrote, "They said they would come to the restaurant again in fall when our menu changes!"Previously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been in a relationship for eight months.Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'."(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)