[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Niece SOYA Says He Is the Reason Why She Does Not Have a Boyfriend

Kim Jong-kook's niece singer SOYA shared that singer Kim Jong-kook is the reason why she does not have a boyfriend.On January 13, Kim Jong-kook uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel.On this day, Kim Jong-kook met his nieces SOYA and non-celebrity So-mi, and went to a coffee shop together.There, they ordered three different pieces of cake to go with their coffee.While having the coffee and dessert together, SOYA said to Kim Jong-kook, "Isn't this the kind of place you should come with your girlfriend? You should come here when she says she wants some cakes."Kim Jong-kook responded, "You know what? I usually do anything with her. I have no problem with it, as long as she doesn't stop me from working out."He continued, "The only reason that I got in arguments with my girlfriends in the past was because of my workouts."So-mi commented, "You should have gone on a trip with them."To this, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Usually when I would go on a trip with my girlfriend, I would find a gym at the place where we are planning to go, then book accommodation near that gym."He laughingly resumed, "You know what? If I get married, I should just open my own gym. In that case, my wife will not be able to stop me from going to the gym."Then, SOYA stated, "It's my goal to make a boyfriend this year. But you're the reason why I don't have a boyfriend, you know that? I can't say that it's the entire reason, but it definitely is a reason."When asked why, SOYA explained, "Do you remember the time when I went to join your after concert party? At that time, you told everyone there, 'Don't you guys even think about going near SOYA.'"Kim Jong-kook laughed and said, "Oh, really? Did I say that to them? Why did I say such a thing?"(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)