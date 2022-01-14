뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Niece SOYA Says He Is the Reason Why She Does Not Have a Boyfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Niece SOYA Says He Is the Reason Why She Does Not Have a Boyfriend

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Niece SOYA Says He Is the Reason Why She Does Not Have a Boyfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.14 13:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kooks Niece SOYA Says He Is the Reason Why She Does Not Have a Boyfriend
Kim Jong-kook's niece singer SOYA shared that singer Kim Jong-kook is the reason why she does not have a boyfriend. 

On January 13, Kim Jong-kook uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel. 

On this day, Kim Jong-kook met his nieces SOYA and non-celebrity So-mi, and went to a coffee shop together. 

There, they ordered three different pieces of cake to go with their coffee. 
Kim Jong-kookWhile having the coffee and dessert together, SOYA said to Kim Jong-kook, "Isn't this the kind of place you should come with your girlfriend? You should come here when she says she wants some cakes." 

Kim Jong-kook responded, "You know what? I usually do anything with her. I have no problem with it, as long as she doesn't stop me from working out." 

He continued, "The only reason that I got in arguments with my girlfriends in the past was because of my workouts." 

So-mi commented, "You should have gone on a trip with them." 

To this, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Usually when I would go on a trip with my girlfriend, I would find a gym at the place where we are planning to go, then book accommodation near that gym." 
Kim Jong-kookHe laughingly resumed, "You know what? If I get married, I should just open my own gym. In that case, my wife will not be able to stop me from going to the gym." 

Then, SOYA stated, "It's my goal to make a boyfriend this year. But you're the reason why I don't have a boyfriend, you know that? I can't say that it's the entire reason, but it definitely is a reason." 

When asked why, SOYA explained, "Do you remember the time when I went to join your after concert party? At that time, you told everyone there, 'Don't you guys even think about going near SOYA.'" 

Kim Jong-kook laughed and said, "Oh, really? Did I say that to them? Why did I say such a thing?"  
 

(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.