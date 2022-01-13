뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Rookie Cops' Kang Daniel Talks About His Acting Experience
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Rookie Cops' Kang Daniel Talks About His Acting Experience

[SBS Star] 'Rookie Cops' Kang Daniel Talks About His Acting Experience

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.13 16:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Rookie Cops Kang Daniel Talks About His Acting Experience
Singer Kang Daniel shared thoughts about making his acting debut and his role.

On January 12, Disney+ shared photos and interview of Kang Daniel, who is set to make his acting debut through Disney+ original series 'Rookie Cops'.

In the photos, Kang Daniel portrays his role 'Wi Seung-hyun', a student who dreams to become a police officer just like his father.
Kang DanielAlthough he initially expected a smooth journey in police university, Wi Seung-hyun gets tied up with fellow student 'Go Eun-gang' (actress Chae Soo Bin) and faces twist to his campus life.

When asked about making his acting debut through 'Rookie Cops', Kang Daniel shared, "It felt like entering into someone else's life. There's this specific charm factor in acting that is totally different from performing on stage."

He continued, "I was really nervous not only because it's an unfamiliar environment but also was my first time acting, but I was able to enjoy filming thanks to the help of staff members and my fellow cast."
Kang DanielIn regard to his character, Kang Daniel said, "Wi Seung-hyun is a hot-blooded character who has a strong sense of justice. He's someone who is good at fighting, so I tried to use my body in a way that looked natural."

'Rookie Cops' is set to premiere on January 26.

(Credit= Disney+)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.