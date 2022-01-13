[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik's Unique Way of Drinking Coffee Reminds Everyone of V

Actor Choi Woo Shik's interesting way of drinking coffee is getting everybody to think of K-pop boy group BTS' member V.On January 12 episode of SBS' drama 'Our Beloved Summer', Choi Woo Shik was seen visiting a coffee shop.At the coffee shop, he ordered a cup of latte and tea, and reserved himself a nice seat.After getting his orders, he smelt his latte and pretended as if he was drinking it, then quickly drank his tea instead.While he repeated this a few times, one of his acquaintances watched him doing this.His acquaintance shook his head side-to-side and commented, "I honestly wonder what he is..."Upon watching this scene, many BTS fans shared how Choi Woo Shik's way of drinking coffee was similar to V's way of doing it.V is not a fan of coffee; in fact, he does not like drinking coffee at all because of the strong bitter taste.But he tried to get the taste of coffee with his chocolate drink once.At that time, he smelt Americano, then speedily drank his chocolate drink.It seemed like Choi Woo Shik was using the same trick as V to enjoy having coffee like most other people that it is making many laugh.(Credit= SBS Our Beloved Summer, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)