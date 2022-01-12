뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Billlie MOON SUA Shows the World Her Rap Skills Have Not Gone Rusty at All
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.12 18:06
MOON SUA of K-pop girl group Billlie proved that she is still an amazing rapper. 

On January 11, Billlie's management agency uploaded a new video of MOON SUA online. 

The video showed MOON SUA covering hip-hop artist BE'O's song 'The Night that You Are Not Here' (literal translation). 

With comfortable clothes on, MOON SUA sits in front of a laptop in her studio. 

Then, she starts to rap to the song as if it is her own song; she sounded so natural and amazingly good throughout the song.  
MOON SUAMOON SUA was a YG Entertainment trainee for 11 years before she moved to her current management agency MYSTIC STORY in 2019.

Although she debuted as a lead vocalist as Billlie now, she has always been a rapper at heart. 

When she was at YG Entertainment, her focus was rap―she had a rap 'position'. 
MOON SUAShe even featured in Mnet's survival audition show 'Unpretty Rapstar 2' as one of the female rapper contestants in 2015. 

After she moved to MYSTIC STORY though, it was hard to see her rap, and many worried that her great rap skills may go rusty. 

But with this video, MOON SUA showed that rapping is still her thing despite being a lead vocalist, and her skills are as great as the past. 
 

(Credit= 'Billlie' YouTube, MYSTIC STORY) 

(SBS Star) 
